St. Cloud’s Average Holiday Spending Budget for 2021 is $1,043

Wallethub's annual survey to find average holiday budgets by city in America and the results for our area are pretty shocking. Last year St. Cloud's average holiday spending budget was $816.

This year that number increased by over $200.

St. Cloud, Minnesota had the 190th highest spending budget for the holidays overall with a total of $1,043.

In order to determine the cities with the biggest holiday budgets, WalletHub compared 570 cities across five key metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio and 5) Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio.

Here is how St. Cloud stacked up budget-wise to other towns in Minnesota:

Bloomington - $1,512

Duluth - $733

Eagan - $2,166

Maple Grove - $2,577

Minneapolis - $1,301

Plymouth - $2,499

Rochester - $1,494

St. Paul - $807

Woodbury - $1,713

For the cities measured in Minnesota, St. Cloud was pretty middle of the road. There are some cities towns spending almost double of what we are on the holidays this year.

Remember, Christmas isn't about the gifts and spending endless amounts of money. It's about spending time with the ones you love and giving to those in need.

