St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Wright County

St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Wright County

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt when the car she was in was struck by a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Otsego.

The car was on the shoulder of the interstate when it was hit by the truck.

Thirty-eight-year-old Amber Vaughn of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver and another passenger in the car were not hurt. Also, the semi driver was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports