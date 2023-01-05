St. Cloud Truck Driver Hurt in Southwestern Minnesota Crash

ADRIAN (WJON News) -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was hurt in a crash in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Scot Bebo was going east on Interstate 90 in Nobles County near Adrian when he lost control of the rig and collided with the center median.

Bebo was taken to Sanford Hospital in Luverne with non-life-threatening injuries.

The interstate was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.