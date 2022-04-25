St. Cloud To Hold First Ever Restaurant Week in May

ST. CLOUD -- There is a new event happening next month you'll want to sink your teeth into.

Visit Greater St. Cloud is holding central Minnesota's first ever Restaurant Week.

Executive Director Rachel Thompson says the goal is to get people out and experiencing the great food scene the St. Cloud area has to offer.

The whole point of this is to eat local and get people into the restaurants and enjoying the atmosphere. This isn't a competition of who has the best burger, we want to support all businesses.

Each day throughout the week will feature a different food category. Thompson says each participating restaurant will submit one menu item to one category to be featured during the week.

We have seven different categories including Worldly Flavors, Tacos, Desserts, Burgers, Pizza, Appetizers and and ending the week Sunday with a Breakfast/brunch.

Thompson says there will also be opportunities for you to win $50 gift cards to area restaurants.

St. Cloud Restaurant Week is May 16th through 22nd.