St. Cloud Teen Hurt in Crash in Cass County

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud teen was hurt in a crash in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 64 north of Motley.

Troopers say 17-year-old Maggie Cynor of St. Cloud was heading south when she lost control of her vehicle and it went into the ditch striking a tree. She was taken to Lakewood Health in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

Her passenger, 18-year-old Tyler Ford of Bemidji, was not hurt.

