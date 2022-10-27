St. Cloud Superintendent Responds to Social Media Rumors

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the St. Cloud Area School District is responding to a social media rumor that spread Thursday morning.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says,

We became aware of a rumor circulating on social media about an alleged threat at Tech High School today. Our administration is partnering closely with law enforcement, and the St. Cloud Police Department has determined there is no credible threat to student or staff safety.

She says they will be talking with students about the importance of responsible social media use and reporting concerns to trusted adults.

Putnam says they have communicated with families, students, and staff.

St. Cloud Police have determined the images circulated on social media were from another post, more than 2-years old, and not related to the area. They say there's no threat to the school but have provided extra resources through the end of the day.

Police are working to identify the person who made the threats, and will pursue charges once identified.