St. Cloud Subaru Sponsoring Thanksgiving Meals For Area Homeless

ST. CLOUD -- A local car dealership is making sure food is on the table for several central Minnesota residents this Thanksgiving.

St. Cloud Subaru is partnering with Place of Hope to sponsor Thanksgiving meals for the families who live a the shelter next to their dealership.

Get our free mobile app

Bobby Konnight is the General Manager at St. Cloud Subaru. He says with everything that's happened over the last year, they wanted to do something extra for their neighbors.

With it being such a unique last few years, we wanted to do something different. It really got to me when I see the families outside and the kids getting on and off the bus next door. For what Place of Hope is doing in our community, we are honored to partner with them.

Konnight says not only are they having meals catered for the 17 families living next door, but they are also providing Thanksgiving meals for anyone needing something to eat at Place of Hope Ministries.

He says after learning more about Place of Hope, they knew this was an organization they wanted to get behind this holiday season.

Pastor Carol and Pastor Geary are very excited and blessed for what we are doing. They came in and painted a picture of what they do for the community and have been very involved within the community so we wanted to spread the love and try to help as much as we can.

The meals will be served Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Place of Hope located on 9th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

Konnight says Place of Hope Ministries will also be the recipient of their annual 'Share the Love' campaign. Between now and January 3rd, for every car sold St. Cloud Subaru will donate $300 of the proceeds to Place of Hope Ministries.