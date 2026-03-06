ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

RUSS MATT CENTRAL FLORIDA TOUNAMENT

(MARCH 4th)

ELKIN SENATORS 11 SCSU HUSKIES 5

The Senators out hit the Huskies eleven to five including a pair of doubles and a home run. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, Kenny Capria threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, eight walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Collin Schneider threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Senators offense was led by Nick Colarossi, went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carson Strolla went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kenny Capria went 1-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Zach Caleb went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Brenneman went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Aiden Morey went 1-3 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Ethan Henry, a lefty sophomore, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Brayden Simones a freshman righty from Sartell HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Connor Doolittle a senior righty threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Bakkum a righty senior threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Larson a freshman righty threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Liam Moreno, he went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Nick Ibrahim went 1-5 with a home run for a RBI and Hayden Frank a junior from STMA HS went 2-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Tweet had a RBI, three walks and a stolen base. Jon Pribula went 1-2 and he scored a run and Max Robinson went 1-3. Ryan Cahoon had three walks and Jack Clark had a walk and he scored a run. Wilmis Castro was hit twice by a pitch and Eric Bello had a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 9 SAGINAW VALLEY CARDINALS 3

The Huskies out hit the Cardinals eight to six, including two home runs and a double. This gave their starting pitcher a great deal of support, Bryce Brassfield a righty senior threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Parker Lewin a righty sophomore threw one inning, he gave just one hit.

The Huskies offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, he went 2-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Dawson Schmidt went 1-3 for two RBIs and Eric Bello went 1-5 for a RBI a stolen base and he scored a run. Wilmis Castro went 2-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Liam Moreno went 1-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Hayden Konkel had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs, Ryan Cahoon had two walks and he scored a run and Nick Ibrahim scored a run.

The Cardinals had six pitchers throw, they gave up eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Lucas Mead, he went 1-1 with a home run for a RBI and Jack Sequin had a RBI. Austin Cicerone went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Zane Wilson went 1-3 with a stolen base. Buck Snakes went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Connor Cornell went 1-3.

(MARCH 5TH)

BARRY BUCS 7 SCSU HUSKIES 2

The Bucs out hit the Huskies twelve to six, including two home runs and two doubles. Jack Ensell threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Veneger threw two innings, he gave up three hits and two runs. John Perowitz threw one inning to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout. Anthony Tealongo went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs, and a walk. Zavier Hatfield went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Aidan Hefner went 2-4 for a RBI and Jalen Smith went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blake Opie went 2-4 with a double.

Kahler Key a righty senior started on the mound, he threw six innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Seth Luther a righty senior threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Marshall a lefty sophomore threw one inning to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-4 with a double and Liam Moreno went 2-4 for a RBI. Ryan Cahoon went 1-2 for a RBI and two walks, Wyatt Tweet went 1-4 and Max Robinson went 1-3.