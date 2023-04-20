St. Cloud Snow Removal By The Numbers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This was one of the snowiest seasons on record in central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud has officially had 86.6 inches of snow, which is second only to the 87.9 inches of snow that fell in the 1964-1965 season.

Moving all of that snow is no small feat.

The St. Cloud Public Services Department says the city has used 58,000 gallons of fuel for snow removal, which cost $202,000.

It has taken 15,200 staff hours related to snow and ice management. That compares to 9,900 staff hours last season.

The plows have traveled 145,000 miles for snow and ice management this season. That compares to 91,000 miles last season.

And, 7,900 loads of snow have been hauled this year. Last year that number was 4,125 loads of snow.

