St. Cloud Skatin’ Place To Host Barbie Skate In September

Fresh on the heels of their very popular Swiftie Skate last week, St. Cloud's Skatin' Place has announced its next theme night: a Barbie Skate on September 22nd.

Thank you to all our swifties who came to our Taylor Swift Skate last Friday! We heard back from many of you that the night was sparkling!

The pizza buffet line was long, and we apologize. For future events, we will have two stations! Speaking of, Barbie Skate is on Sept. 22nd, from 6-9:30 pm. Your local roller rink will be a Barbie World needing all our Barbies and Kens to come out dressed to impress. We have several photo areas for your scrapbook and socials! Sneak peaks are soon to come. The Barbie Skate presale will run through September 15th . Tickets for the special event are $18.58 for the pre-sale or $23.22 at the door (Tax not included).

Admission to the event includes unlimited laser tag and a (new and improved) pizza buffet. Skate rentals cost $4.64+tax for either traditional roller skates or in-line skates.

For non-skaters there is a spectating admission available for $9.29+tax that also includes a pizza buffet.

On a side note, my family and I went to Skatin' Place over the weekend and had a BLAST. My son learned how to skate, got to hop around in the bounce houses and, of course, played some games to win prizes on the way out.

The employees were super friendly and we will definitely be back!