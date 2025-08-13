Rox Season Ends With Playoff Loss Tuesday
The St. Cloud Rox season ended with a 10-4 loss to the Mankato MoonDogs Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The MoonDogs took the best-of-three series 2-1.
Mankato jumped ahead with a three-run top of the second inning. After Rox starter Jaron Bleeker got two quick outs to start the frame, the MoonDogs rallied with a double from Miken Miller, followed by a walk by Brandon Vlcko and an RBI single from Corey Nunez.
The rally continued when Tony Lira knocked in Vlcko to make the score 2-0 and Josey Williamson made it 3-0 with a base hit to score Nunez.
The Rox made it a one-run game with a two-run home run from Josh Dykhoff in the bottom of the third, but Mankato answered with a run in the fourth and three in the sixth to pull away.
Dykhoff would add a second home run, a solo shot, in the bottom of the sixth that made the score 7-3.
The Rox season ends with a record of 48-24, while Mankato advances to take on Duluth in the next round of the playoffs.
Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt