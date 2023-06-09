St. Cloud Rox Home All Weekend

The St. Cloud Rox will host Waterloo and Thunder Bay as part of a four-game homestand this weekend at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are having a great season on the field thus far with an 8-3 record and the team has some fun events in store at the ballpark this weekend as well.

Friday's game against the Waterloo Bucks is set for a 7:05 first pitch in St. Cloud. The Bucks are 4-7 on the season and are looking snap a three-game skid that continued when the Rox beat them Thursday night.

Following Friday's game will be the always popular "Friday Night Fireworks" promotion. The fireworks, which rival any 4th of July celebration's display, will begin following the game.

On Saturday the Rox host Thunder Bay for a 6:05 first pitch at Faber Field. The Border Cats check in with a 4-5 record (as of Friday).

The Rox will have a special guest on hand for Saturday's game in 'The Sandlot' actor Shane Obedzinski, who played Tommy "Repeat" Timmons in the movie. Obedzinski will sign autographs and take photos with fans during the evening.

'The Sandlot' is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Sunday is a Kid's Day at Joe Faber Field when the Rox host the Border Cats for a 4:05 first pitch. The first 250 kids through the gates will get a Rox baseball. After the game kids can run the bases and get autographs from Rox players in the dugout.

The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.