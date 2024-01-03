St. Cloud Rec Department Cancels Two Winter Events, Hope for Snow

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Outdoor enthusiasts have had to make adjustments this winter with the warm temperatures and lack of snow.

The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department has had to cancel a couple of upcoming events. Programmer Cassie Woischke says the first session of Skiing, Sledding, and Snowshoeing scheduled for this Sunday is canceled.

However, she says they still have two more dates in January and four dates in February if we get some snow.

Bring your own activity equipment. We do have a sled shed partnership with SCSU, they built a shed at the top of the sledding hill. Bring your own skis and snowshoes, we do have a number of snowshoes we'll be checking out for free first come first serve.

Skiing, Sledding, and Snowshoeing is on select Sundays from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. (1/14, 1/28, 2/4. 2/11, 2/18, and 2/28 depending on the snow)

Also, canceled is the Eras Swiftie Skate scheduled for Saturday, January 13th at Lake George due to the lack of good ice.

Woischke says the rec department is working hard to get the city's skating rinks open this winter, even if it is for just a short season.

A new event this year is Snowshoeing for Beginners. Woischke says there are two sessions on January 15th and February 3rd at Riverside Park.

It's a free intergenerational class. They go outside and explore the park and fine-tune their technique. Fitzharris is doing the instruction. Pre-registration is required, it is a completely free class.

There are seven spots left for the first session and 13 spots left for the second session. Those sessions are also dependent on snow.

As of right now, the big Winter Chill event is still on for January 20th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Woischke says they can get up to 500 attendees for that event if the weather is nice.

