St. Cloud Ranked as the 15th Worst Town For Drivers in Minnesota

"St. Cloud has the worst drivers in Minnesota" isn't just a general complaint people have in the area, there is actually some truth to it.

A recent study came out saying Minnesota was ranked 47th out of 50 for the rudest drivers in the country, which is to say we are pretty nice people when we are behind the wheel.

In January 2021, Minnesota received a ranking indicating it was the state with the best drivers in the United States. This is good news for the state, which only three years earlier was ranked by another source as the sixth-worst state for good drivers

Great news for our state as a whole, but when you break it down by the town, St. Cloud doesn't fare so well.

QuoteWizard.com released findings from a study showing that St. Cloud is the 15th worst driving city in the state. This is based on the 50 biggest towns in Minnesota and the highest rate of driving incidents including accidents, speeding tickets, DUI’s, and moving citations.

The Worst Driving Cities in Minnesota:

1. Minnetonka

2. Farmington

3. Hastings

4. Chanhassen

5. Prior Lake

6. Plymouth

7. Savage

8. Maplewood

9. Elk River

10. Rosemount

11. New Brighton

12. Shakopee

13. Mankato

14. Moorhead

15. St. Cloud

15th obviously isn't the worst, but it doesn't put us on the good side of this ranking either. At least when people say "St. Cloud drivers are the worst," you can retaliate with "actually Minnetonka drivers are."

Best Driving Cities in Minnesota:

1. Edina

2. Brooklyn Center

3. Brooklyn Park

