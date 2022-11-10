St Cloud Police Make Theft Arrest

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team took a St. Cloud woman into custody Tuesday for several alleged burglaries and thefts on the East side of St. Cloud.

The C-R-T arrested 35-year-old Katrina Johnson without incident in the 1500 block of 16th avenue South and sent her to the Benton County Jail for outstanding felony and gross misdemeanor warrants for theft and receiving stolen property out of Lakeville, MN. Johnson was also arrested for alleged thefts from several St. Cloud residences.

The St. Cloud police were aided in the investigation by several St. Cloud residents and with video from Ring doorbell systems.