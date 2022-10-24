ST. CLOUD -- Authorities say a woman is dead following a shooting at Dubow Textile Monday morning.

St. Cloud police responded to business following reports of a shooting involving one victim.

Police say the woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Authorities say the person of interest in the shooting, a 36-year-old man, has been found and is in police custody.

St. Cloud police say the case is ongoing and The BCA is on scene assisting in the investigation.

We will continue to update you on this story as the information becomes available.