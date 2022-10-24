Gas Prices Falling As Seasonal Demand Declines

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Averages gas prices have declined for the second week in a row.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66.

The national average has fallen 9.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.77.

Gas Buddy says with oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC's decision to cut oil production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally. Gas Buddy says the decline should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election.

While gas prices are falling, the average price for diesel has risen 4.0 cents and stands at $5.30 per gallon.