Powerball 8th Largest Jackpot In History Up For Grabs Tonight

WILL THE POWERBALL GO OUT TONIGHT?

Will you be grabbing a few Powerball lottery tickets today? The Powerball Jackpot is the 8th largest jackpot that the lottery has ever had, and if someone happens to win the Powerball jackpot this evening, they will be $610 million dollars richer, or if you decide to take the cash option, you would take home $292.6 million dollars.

WHAT WOULD IT FEEL LIKE TO WIN THE POWERBALL?

It's hard for me to imagine what winning a million dollars would feel like. They say that you have to be able to imagine yourself winning before you will ever bring luck to yourself. So maybe I should start small. I think I could picture winning $100,000. I can easily see what I could do with that. I could pay off all my debts, minus my house, and put some money in my savings, or in a retirement plan.

USE YOUR IMAGINATION

I can even imagine winning $500,000. I could pay off my house, and all my debt, plus put some money back in savings or retirement, and maybe make some contributions to my children or family members.

Okay...now we are getting somewhere. If I double that, I'm now up to a million. I'm thinking there are going to be things I have to do like if you are going to put a million dollars in the bank, do you need to divide it up into several banks? Don't banks only insure you for so much money? I'm afraid I would lose track of where all my money was. I can't keep track of my own keys.

So...how about you? What would you do with the winnings?

