St. Cloud Park & Rec Now Hiring for Summer Jobs

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's time to start thinking about getting a summer job.

The St. Cloud Park & Recreation Department has a number of openings that need to be filled.  The city is looking for lifeguards, wading pool attendants, and aquatic coordinators.  For non-water related jobs they also need to hire people for park maintenance, athletic field maintenance, and work at Munsinger/Clemens Gardens.

Job applications can be found right now on the city's website.

Also, the Park & Rec Department will be holding a Job Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Whitney Recreation Center.

