St. Cloud Park Improvement Open House on Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three St. Cloud parks will be getting some improvements next year thanks to a voter-approved levy.

On Thursday a Park Improvement Informational Open House will be held at Lake George Municipal Complex from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Community Services and Facilities Director Scott Zlotnik says the improved park amenities are needed to help draw new residents to the community.

The idea really came out of post-COVID with the issues of the employee drought and staffing the wading pools and the aged infrastructure within the wading pools that we looked at phasing them out and implementing splash pads.

The three parks scheduled for work in 2024 are 10-10, Centennial, and Haws. Splash pads, basketball courts, playground equipment, and new bathrooms are included in the projects.

The levy will generate a total of $20 million for park improvements, the projects in 2024 will cost between $3 million and $5 million.

