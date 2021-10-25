St. Cloud Moving Forward with Acquisition of Clark Field

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is moving forward with the process of acquiring Clark Field from the St. Cloud Area School District.

During Monday's meeting, the city council will be asked to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to put the necessary documents together. The cost would be $1.

The Planning Commission and the Park and Recreation Advisory Board have already recommended approval.

The city's intention is to program the existing field and green space for youth athletics and other community events.

Get our free mobile app

District 742 and Friends of Clark Field will contribute funds to assist with the repair and renovation of the facility.

Vikings beat Carolina Panthers 34-28