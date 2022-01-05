St. Cloud School Board Approves Clark Field Purchase Agreement

ST. CLOUD -- A local green space with its future in limbo is finally getting a second act: Clark Field is officially ready to change hands.

At Wednesday night's meeting, the St. Cloud Area School District’s school board unanimously approved the final purchase agreement to transfer Technical High School’s former football field over to the City of St. Cloud.

The transfer includes a payment of a dollar and use of facilities at the future Neenah Creek Park being developed behind the new Tech High School site. The district also made repairs to Clark Field over the summer including fixing a broken portion in one of the granite walls.

The city already approved the purchase agreement back in October. A tentative closing is set for Friday.

