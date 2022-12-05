St. Cloud Metro Area Annual Diaper Drive Underway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area end-of-the-year diaper drive is back again this year. Operation Baby New Year is underway now and runs through the end of the month.

Spokeswoman Sarah Drake says since the drive began back in 2015 they've collected over one million diapers.

Diapers aren't covered with EBT, or if you need daycare to go to work you have to provide diapers. As you are just starting out, diapers are really expensive and they've gone up in cost over the years.

Drake says Target is offering a special right now if you buy $100 in diapers for same-day pick-up or delivery you'll get a $20 gift card.

You can drop off your diaper donations at several locations including Mantra Salon and Spa and the Good Earth Food Coop.

This Wednesday Beaver Island Brewing Company will host its annual diaper collection from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where you will get a free pint of beer with a donation, plus $1 of every beer sold and $3 of every growler sold will go towards Operation Baby New Year.

Jules' Bistro is hosting its annual Cookie Caravan on Saturday, December 17th from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. where a diaper donation gets you a free cookie.

The diapers collected will go to places like the Crisis Nursery, Catholic Charities, and Anna Marie's Alliance.