St. Cloud Manufacturer Plans Expansion and Job Growth

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud manufacturer is in line to receive part of a $5.4 million funding package announced this week through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Advanced Interconnect Technologies LLC of St. Cloud provides manufacturing and technical assistance to the military, defense, commercial air, and space markets with a focus on advanced interconnect and connectivity issues.

A-I-T will receive more than $466,500 from the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund to continue an expansion project at their St. Cloud facility that will add another 5,000 square feet of warehouse space. The project is expected to cost $3.8 million. Once complete, this project expects to create 20 jobs within the first three years at an average wage of $36.00 per hour.

The $5.4 million grant for business expansion is expected to support projects that will invest $95 million and create more than 337 jobs. To see a list of the award recipients, click here.

