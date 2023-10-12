St. Cloud Man Opens Teen Center on East St. Germain Street

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a new teen center on the east side of St. Cloud thanks in large part to one man.

Tyrone Reynolds has opened up Youth Set in a recently renovated space at 415 East St. Germain Street. The Founder and CEO started the nonprofit back in 2019 but now he finally has a physical location.

Youth Set is short for "Youths Set for Life".

There's a private gaming room, a salon station, a place to do homework, arts and crafts, and more.

Reynolds says he had a teen center to go to when he was growing up, which helped him to succeed.

Luckily I was able to have a space that I could go to in my community that had adults that cared for me and wanted to see the best from me and wanted to see me succeed in life.

Reynolds will even pick up and drop off the kids. Youth Set gets about 12 to 15 teens a night at the center, and they have room for up to 30.

He says while other places in town are open to kids of all ages, it's important for teens to have a place just for them. And, he just wants to make a difference in the lives of young people.

If there's anything when I leave this earth to know that I've made an impact in youth and teens lives I'm going to go one happy man.

Youth Set is open Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and they have free snacks and dinner each night. He's hoping to eventually start some weekend programming as well.

He has been getting help from the Higher Works Collaborative and the Yes Network but would like to get more donations to help with food and transportation.

