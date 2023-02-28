St. Cloud Man Accused of Threatening Walmart Employee With Knife

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is accused of threatening a Walmart employee with a knife on Sunday.

Officers were called to the St. Cloud Walmart store at around 10:45 p.m. An employee told officers that two men had followed him into the bathroom. One of the men, 20-year-old Isse Duale is accused of showing a knife and telling the worker to come outside so they could kill him.

Court records show the employee turned around and tried to fight with Duale in an attempt to escape the bathroom. Duale and the other man then left the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Video surveillance allegedly shows Duale with a folding knife in his hand.

Officers found Duale at the hospital being treated for a wrist injury he allegedly suffered in the struggle with the worker. The officers said Duale told them the altercation was because the employee had made fun of his skin condition earlier that day.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

How Many of These 30 Popular Minnesota Attractions Have You Visited? #BraggingRights Minnesota has lots of great attractions for every kind of person. But how many of Minnesota's top attractions have you been to? I'll count mine too along the way!

13 Odd Water Towers Around Minnesota that Will Make You Do a Double-Take We know there's the ear of corn water tower in Rochester, Minnesota, but there are plenty of other odd water towers throughout the state that will make you do a double-take.