St. Cloud Man Accused of Swinging a Machete at a Group of People

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of swinging a machete at a group of people after they confronted him about stealing.

Police were called to the 1300 block of 16th Avenue South in St. Cloud just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on a knife complaint.

Officers were directed by a group of people to the basement where 39-year-old Raymond Tillet was allegedly wielding a machete.

Police were able to convince Tillet to come upstairs. Court records show Tillet said he had been shot with a BB gun. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for an exam and possible treatment of BB gun wounds.

Two witnesses said Tillet had pulled out the machete and swung at them with it. Neither the man nor the woman was hit.

Police found the machete in the basement and what appeared to be machete marks in the wall.

In a formal statement to police Tillet admitted he pulled out the weapon, but only after he was shot with a BB gun. Records show that none of the witnesses knew anything about a BB gun.

Tillet has a previous conviction for a crime of violence in 2002 and is not permitted to have any guns or ammunition. In a body search of Tillet, officers say they found a 9mm bullet on him. He is now charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

