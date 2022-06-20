St. Cloud Hits 100 on Monday, New Record for Date

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud officially hit 100 degrees on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says we hit triple digits at 3:53 p.m. breaking the old record of 98 degrees for the date set in 1933. The last time we had a 100-degree day in St. Cloud was 11 years ago in 2011. We average less than one a year.

Chance of thunderstorms Monday evening into Monday night across western and central Minnesota. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. Though, large hail is also possible.

Temperatures slightly cool into mid-week and decreasing dewpoints will make the air feel less uncomfortable.