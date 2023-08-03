St. Cloud Has 18th 90 Degree Day this Summer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It has been another hot day in central Minnesota on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the mercury got up to 94 degrees in St. Cloud as of 4:00 p.m.

This is our 18th day in the 90s this summer.

May - 1

June - 8

July - 7

August - 2

St. Cloud averages just over 11 90-degree days each year.

In 2022 we had just seven days in the 90s, but the year before in 2021 there were 20.

We are expecting to get some relief from the heat for a while now, with cooler temps and rain moving in the for the weekend.

Soaking rainfall is possible late Saturday through Sunday. Precipitation chances will start earlier in the day in Southwest Minnesota. Most can expect at least 0.25” rain, with a lucky few seeing upwards of 2.00”.

The Climate Prediction Center is also calling for below-normal temperatures into the middle of the month of August.

