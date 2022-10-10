TRICK OR TREAT!

Trick or treating! It brings back great memories all throughout my childhood and great memories with my own children. It seems like candy is the goal as a child, but what you take away from it, is the memory of spending time with your family, wearing your favorite costumes, and having a good time. There are plenty of places where you and your kids can enjoy trick-or-treating around central Minnesota. Check out this list to see if there is a location near you.

BOO AT THE ZOO



Hemker Park & Zoo

10 am- 2 pm

Trick or treat around the grounds from 10 am - 2 pm. Dress up in your favorite costume and watch the animals get their favorite Halloween treats too.



Pearl Lake Lodge

1 pm 3RD ANNUAL HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREAT PARADE

S aturday, October 29thPearl Lake Lodge1 pm

The parade will start at 1 pm at the west end of town driving east towards Project One then making a U-Turn and driving west again. Bring the kids out and line the streets as trucks and cars toss candy.



ALBANY TRUNK OR TREAT 2022

Monday, October 31st

City Parking Lot Albany

4-6 pm

Businesses will be lining up in the Albany City Hall parking lot. Come in your favorite costumes and visit with area businesses and organizations as they hand out treats for Halloween.

TRI-COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY TRUNK OR TREAT

Friday, October 28th

3-5 pm at the shelter

Shop the Halloween Boo-tique for costumes for your pets from 3-5 pm, and then join in the fun Trunk or Treating in the TCHS parking lot from 5- 6:30 pm.

SARTELL MONSTER DASH 5K & 1K

Saturday, October 29th

8am- Noon

This race will start and end at the Sartell Community Center. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume. There will be prizes for the best costume. Participants will receive a Monster Dash T-Shirt, Bib, and Swap bag. The cost is $20-$50. Click HERE to register now. Trick or Treating event will take place at Lake Francis from 9:30- Noon. The Trick or Treating is FREE.

SPILLED GRAIN BREWHOUSE FUN RUN

Sunday, October 30th

10 am - 6 pm

Halloween Themed fun run. Dress in costume and get a glass and a t-shirt. Proceeds go to the Annandale Food Shelf. Fun runners are also given a beer after the run. Click HERE for more information.

FLEETFARM TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT WAITE PARK

Sunday, October 30th

3 pm

Bring your kids in costume and enjoy a fun community event of trick or treating in our parking lot.

