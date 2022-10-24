St. Cloud Fire Department Puts Out Brush Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a call of a grass fire.

The incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday near 8th Avenue North.

The fire crew arrived to find a small fire, about 25 feet by two feet, in the alley along a fence line. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The damage was confined to some grass and leaves, with no damage to any buildings or utilities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.