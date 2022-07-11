St. Cloud Discussing New Ordinance for New THC Law

ST. CLOUD -- As of July 1st, the state of Minnesota has a new law allowing low levels of THC in edibles and beverages. However, there hasn't been a lot of state regulation or guidance given to local governments on how to regulate it.

During the open discussion portion of the St. Cloud City Council meeting on Monday night, councilmember Mike Conway asked if the city is planning on putting together an ordinance similar to what is already in place for other controlled substances like alcohol and tobacco.

City Administrator Matt Staehling says the new law did come as a surprise to the city and they are now working on drafting an ordinance to be approved by the city council. He says they are talking with the League of Minnesota Cities and other colleagues around the state on the potential legal ramifications of an ordinance.

Conway asked for an update on the draft ordinance within the next month. He says the state legislature could make adjustments to the new law, but that could take years so addressing it at the local level is necessary.