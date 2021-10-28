St. Cloud Dedicates Time Capsule Surrounding COVID Pandemic

ST. CLOUD -- A collection of St. Cloud's history will remain frozen in time for the next 100 years.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis dedicated a time capsule Thursday depicting the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kleis says with everything that has taken place over the last two years he felt it was only fitting to preserve the history of the pandemic for future generations.

I wanted to mark the challenges we all have gone through with a global pandemic. Something that hasn't happened prior to this one in 100 years.

Kleis says this is one of several time capsules buried throughout St. Cloud since 2006, all of which are scheduled to open in different years.

He says while there are some expected items such as masks inside, the rest he wants to keep a mystery.

I'm not going to tell you all the contents because that's the mystery of a time capsule. We don't document this because we want people to anticipate the opening of it.

This time capsule is located next to the Vietnam monument at Lake George. It is scheduled to open in 2121.