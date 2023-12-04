St. Cloud Council Approves 1 Development Project, Delays Another

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council held a public hearing on a development project during its meeting on Monday night, which will be moving forward after getting council approval.

Due to some last-minute changes, a second development project was tabled until the next City Council meeting.

The approved project is a mixed-use building on the west side of St. Cloud at County Road 4 and County Road 120.

Image courtesy city of St. Cloud Image courtesy City of St. Cloud loading...

Torborg Builders wants to create a development consisting of 4,200 square feet of commercial space and six housing units on the ground floor with 42 housing units on the second and third floors. The applicant is proposing to have eight studio apartments, 20 one-bedroom apartments, and 20 two-bedroom apartments for a total of 48 units.

No one from the public spoke either in favor or against the project. It passed unanimously.

A second development project was tabled by the council on the recommendation of city staff. It is the redevelopment of the former District 742 Media Services site.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says there are some last-minute changes with the configuration of the three buildings being proposed for the site, moving one of the buildings further north on the property.

He asked the council to hold off on an approval until he had more time to review the changes.

The new configuration is in the image below.

City of St. Cloud City of St. Cloud loading...

OneCorpGlobal based out of Florida proposes three new commercial buildings totaling about 15,000 square feet for the property.

The western building is proposed as a 4,500-square-foot financial institution with a drive-thru. The southern building - which is moving further north on the property - is proposed to be retail and financial services. The eastern building is a fast-casual restaurant with a drive-thru.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Planning Commission held public hearings on both projects back in November and approved both with little discussion.

READ RELATED ARTICLES