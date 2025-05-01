St. Cloud College Baseball Update – Thursday, May 1st

SCSU HUSKIES UPDATE

SCSU HUSKIES 5 WINONA 4

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals. Frankie Volkers threw five innings, he gave up one run and three walks. Liam Moreno went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored two runs and Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-3 with a home run. Hayden Konkel went 2-for-3 for a RBI, stolen base and he scored a run.

Nathan Vela threw for Winona, he threw six innings, gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Klayton Hawkins went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI.

WINONA 17 SCSU HUSKIES 13

The Huskies were defeated by Winona. Cole Stanchina threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he had one strikeout. Ryland Wall went 3-for-6 with a home run for five RBIs and scored three runs. Dylan Harer went 3-for-6 with a home a run for three RBIs and he scored three runs.

The Huskies Drayton Lou threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Hayden Konkel went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI.

DCTC BLUE KNIGHTS 6 CYCLONES 3

The Cyclones were out hit eight to four, C Simonson threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brady Schafer went 2-for-4. With a home run for a RBI an he scored two runs. B.Graupman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs.

Terrance Moody threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Hayden Frank had two walks, hit by pitch, stolen base for a RBI. Kinnick Christensen and Owen Hindermann both went 1-for-4.

DCTC BLUE KNIGHTS 9 CYCLONES 7

The Knights out hit the Cyclones ten to four. T. Morissette threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and three runs. Brady Schafer went 2-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. E. Nelson went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs.

Clay Faber threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Terrance Moody went 3-for-3 with a home run for a RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Devan Meran went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.