St. Cloud Christian School Expansion Plans Approved

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan to expand the St. Cloud Christian School has the approval of the City Council.

During Monday night's meeting, the council unanimously approved the rezoning request and PUD.

Three residents in the school's neighborhood spoke during the public hearing voicing concerns about what a large expansion of the building might do to their home's property values.

This past fall the St. Cloud Christian School announced their intention of adding more classrooms and a gym to the school at 420 3rd Avenue Northeast. They want to build a three-story, nearly 23,000 square-foot addition that will add 12 classrooms, and an additional gym, upgrade the kitchen facilities, improve security, and relocate the playground across the street at Spalt Park.

Spokesman Bill Corcoran told the council their next step will be to start a capital campaign, so a timeline for construction has not been set yet.

The St. Cloud Christian School has been in its current building for over 20 years. They say due to an increase in enrollment at the K-12 school they are at capacity.

