St. Cloud Bus Operators Earn Top Ten Finishes at State Roadeo

AUSTIN -- St. Cloud bus drivers placed among the very best in the state last week.

The annual Statewide Bus Roadeo was held by the Minnesota Public Transit Association in Austin on July 16th.

More than 30 large and small bus operators competed including five St. Cloud Metro Bus employees. Each of them earned top ten finishes in their divisions.

Get our free mobile app

Pete Mugg, a Fixed Route Operator, took third in the large bus division. Mugg has been with Metro Bus for over 40 years. Back in 2019, he was selected as the Minnesota Bus Operator of the Year.

Metro Bus Metro Bus loading...

The Minnesota State Bus Roadeo tests drivers’ speed and precision and has been held every year since the late 1980s.

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."