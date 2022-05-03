St. Cloud Bringing Back Downtown Patio Seating This Spring/Summer

ST. CLOUD -- Outdoor dining is returning to downtown St. Cloud this spring.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says they have received positive feedback on the outdoor dining since the spring of 2020 when the pandemic forced customers out of bars and restaurants.

Kleis says city crews will be putting the concrete barriers up on 5th Avenue South Wednesday) morning...

It will be just as it was last year. The first year we had it completely closed and, you know, just from the traffic flow it made more sense to at least open that one lane. So, there will be one lane in that area. It won't be completely closed off as it was in 2020. It will be just the way it was closed last year.

The outdoor patio season will be from Wednesday, May 4th through Labor Day.

