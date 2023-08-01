St. Cloud Area School District at C.O.P. House Today

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Staff from the St. Cloud Area School District will hit the road Tuesday to help enroll students and sign them up for services.

Administrators and staff from the district will be at the St. Cloud Police Department’s “COP House” (603 13th Street South) Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 to 6:00.

Staff from the welcome center will be on hand to assist with enrollment, and there will be activities, giveaways, and more fun!

The first day of class in the St. Cloud Area School District is September 5th for 6th and 9th graders. All students will be in session on September 6th.

