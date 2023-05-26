St. Cloud Adjusting Compost Hours, Yard Waste Pickups for Monday

photo - Jay Caldwell

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud is reminding residents of some changes to yard waste pickup and compost hours due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The compost site will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The compost site will reopen on Tuesday at Noon.

There will be no yard waste picked up on Monday either. Collections will resume the following week.

Because refuse and recycling are not collected on Mondays, the schedule for those service pickups remains as scheduled.

 

