SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education.

Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded.

That's when we take dollars out of our general fund account to support funding for special education because the state and federal government are not providing enough dollars to support it so we have to.

Bergstrom says long-term maintenance costs are also going through the roof.

A year ago we needed to put a boiler into one of our schools and it was $850,000 which is a tremendous amount of money. One year later that same building going into another building is about $1.1 million.

Bergstrom says the daily operational costs for things like electricity and gas are also way over budget this year.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Legislature begins its next session on January 3rd.