THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL

Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022.

As I watched this video it appeared that someone was thrown from a vehicle. After I watched it a couple of times, I realized that it wasn't a person, thankfully. But at first glance, I was horrified. Quite honestly, this could have easily been someone ejected from a vehicle and should be a warning to all of us to slow down in these kinds of conditions.

LEARNING HOW TO DRIVE IN MINNESOTA

If you've read the comments on the Facebook post, you'll understand that people are clearly upset about others' ability to drive in the snow, especially since most drivers should be used to driving in Minnesota. But should we?

Think about all the new drivers on the road. I feel like almost all of us are terrible drivers when we first start. We can be told to slow down and drive cautiously, but we don't really have any idea what SLOW means until we experience what 'going too fast' is. I'm not saying that it's okay, but if we could interview the drivers that were involved in this accident, I'd like to know the ages of the people involved. Does experience have anything to do with it?

DRIVERS EDUCATION

I'm teaching my middle son to drive right now. He's 23 and learning how to drive in St. Cloud was overwhelming. He's had his permit for a couple of years, but after a scary incident, like many of us have when we are learning how to drive, he decided to pull back and learn more, before he pursued his license.

If you watch the video, maybe share the video with your family and friends and show them what can happen in just a brief second, and how we really don't need to test mother nature.

