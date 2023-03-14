SR-R DECA Sending Record Number of Students to Nationals

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The DECA students at Sauk Rapids-Rice high school are having another strong year.

Advisor Josh Bauer says at the recent state competition in Minneapolis they had 125 students compete with 70 of them making it to the finals. During the finals, the students have to be in the top four or five to qualify for the national competition. Sauk Rapids-Rice has 47 students that qualified for the nationals in 24 different events.

Bauer says that is record-breaking for the program.

DECA is a business and marketing program where students learn how to write and present their ideas in front of adults.

It's been really great the number of kids that come back and say they gave the best presentation at college and their professor is wondering what they did. Or, their professor says they are the best writer and where did they learn to write. Those are the skills our kids are learning.

Bauer says at Sauk Rapids-Rice the DECA program is co-curricular meaning the students work on their projects in the classroom as well as putting in many hours on their own.

The national DECA competition will be held from April 23rd through the 26th in Orlando, Florida. The 47 students will be flying to the event. Bauer says the DECA chapter runs all of the concessions at the school and they have a store. The DECA program pays for half the students' expenses with the students paying the other half.

The Assistant Advisors of the Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA program are:

- Kayla Kahl

- Shauna Seaman

