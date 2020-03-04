Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Begins This Weekend

If the melting snow isn't enough to convince you that Spring is near, maybe the start of Daylight Saving Time will help.

It officially starts at 2 AM this Sunday morning; so either before you go to bed Saturday night, or first thing Sunday morning -- roll your clocks ahead one hour.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In addition to changing your clocks, here are some other things to think about this weekend:

Replace the batteries in your smoke detectors (and test them).

Replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors (and test them)

Create or review your family's severe weather plan.