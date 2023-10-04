Spooky Walking Tours Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You can take a spooky walking tour of downtown St. Cloud while learning a little history along the way.

The Rainbow Wellness Collective is organizing the tour which will be held on Sunday, October 29th at 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

Seal Dwyer will be leading the tour and has been interested in local history for a long time.

I'm an absolute history buff, I've been studying St. Cloud history since I was seven years old. I have lots of stories from campus, downtown, the Catholic church, and Holy Angels.

Dwyer did similar tours previously in the Hester Park neighborhood.

Hot apple cider, cookies and bars will be served on the tours, which are about half sold out already.

Dwyer is the Board Chair of the Rainbow Wellness Collective and says it is a fundraiser for their new LGBTQ community center.

Be together in the community but also access services including a food pantry, a clothing exchange, classes, life skills, movement, yoga, dance, mental health, and lots of services.

Dwyer says it will be a place for teens all the way up to older adults to hang out where alcohol is not the focus.

They have a purchase agreement for the building at 601 West St. Germain Street.

