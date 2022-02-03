Spilled Beets Shuts Down West Central MN Highway

BENSON -- A truck hauling sugar beets spilled its cargo onto Highway 12 in Swift County on Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office says the roadway had to be shut down while MnDOT crews cleaned up the mess.

The Sheriff's Office described it as not just beets, but frozen beets which means they're basically large rocks.A few thousand frozen beets were all over Highway 12 for a mile stretch on the West side of Murdock

Get our free mobile app

They did have reports of damage to cars that attempted to drive through the beets.