South Haven Man Hurt in Car vs Motorcycle Crash

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP -- A South Haven man is hurt after his motorcycle was hit by a car Monday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 7 and 146 in Fairhaven Township just before 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say 60-year-old Christopher Pull was northbound on County Road 7 when a car driven by 24-year-old Evan Clifford hit him in the intersection. The sheriff's Office says Clifford went through a stop sign and struck Pull's bike throwing him off the motorcycle. Clifford's car then rolled over into the ditch.

The sheriff's office says Pull was wearing a helmet and other protective gear and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Clifford was not hurt but was cited for careless driving.

