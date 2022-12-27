Some Minnesota State Parks Offer First Day Hikes on Sunday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- First Day Hikes will take place at 11 Minnesota state parks this Sunday.

The specifics for Minnesota's First Day Hike events vary among participating state parks. For example, at Wild River, Mille Lacs Kathio, and Lake Bemidji state parks will be snowshoe hikes, while Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park will offer a candlelight event. At Whitewater State Park visitors can celebrate the first day of the year with a winter mindfulness walk.

First Day Hikes are free but a vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota State Parks.