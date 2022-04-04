Some Marriage Advice For The Guys This Wedding Season (SATIRE)

I like to think that I know a lot about marriage, since I've been married 3 times. Some may claim that because of that, I probably know nothing about marriage but "They weren't there, man".

Since that season when a lot of weddings are planned is just about here, I thought I'd pass along a few tongue in cheek suggestions for easing the sometimes pain of it all.

First off, there is no hurry to get married. Live a little or preferably a lot before making the commitment. The longer you wait, the shorter that "til death do us part" thing is.

Big weddings are nice but putting that money toward a great party and honeymoon in paradise can create some pretty good memories also and a whole less stressful.

They say the first year of marriage is the toughest. From my experience, I'd have to disagree. I found the last year to be much tougher, so avoid that one.

Make sure you really know the woman you are committing to for a lifetime. Take your time, that's what engagements are for. If you still have a few doubts, take away her meds and makeup for a month and see what you've got.

This one is important, the time it takes your wife to respond when you ask her "What's wrong?" is directly related to how much trouble you're in.

When sent to the couch after an argument, make the best of it and pretend you're camping with an angry bear in the area.

Finally, understand that, from day one you are wrong even when you are right.

It did take me a few tries to find the right one and it was worth the wait. Good luck!

