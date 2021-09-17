Snubbed By StubHub? Minnesotans To Get Refunds

No doubt, the last year and a half has been anything but normal going. The coronavirus pretty much brought most everything we normally partake in to a halt. Restaurants, retail, sporting events and live entertainment are just a few of the things that were on the back burner for what seemed like forever.

The biggest complaint I heard from people was the absence of live music, especially big concert venue kind of stuff. I can't even count how many major concert events were either cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

Now imagine that you heard that one of your favorite bands was scheduled to appear in concert. Of course, you'd probably do your very best to secure a ticket or two by plucking down a good chunk of your hard earned money with a ticket outlet.

So, then you find out that the event you have looked so forward to and the event you spent your hard earned money to buy tickets for has been cancelled.

Well, you would think that all you had to do now was contact the ticket vendor for a full refund, right?

Evidently, StubHub didn't have the same thought on that. Fifty-five hundred Minnesotans that requested refunds for cancelled concerts and events were denied refunds. What? I'm bewildered how StubHub could even fathom that that was a good and fair business practice.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison got involved and looks like StubHub will have to pony up a whopping $1.87 million dollars to Minnesotans that were formerly stiffed by the ticket outlet.

According to KFGO News, Ellison stated "Minnesotans should not lose money when a service they paid for was never provided. The settlement between StubHub and Minnesota also insures that StubHub will honor it's refund policies now and in the future."

